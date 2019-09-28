Kenyan wins half-marathon

Kenyan Kipngeno Mutai and Carmela Duhig ruled the men’s and women’s category, respectively, of this year’s Sandurot Half-Marathon held last weekend.

More than a hundred avid runners, including several Barangay Kagawads, completed the 21-kilometer race that brought them to the different barangays of Dumaguete, which accorded them with special and jovial receptions.

The top three finishers for the men’s category: Kipngeno Mutai, 1ST Place (1:17:28); Gema Magdalino, 2nd Place (1:18:00) and Erl Peonila, 3rd Place, (1:21:37).

While for the women’s category: Carmela Duhig, 1st Place (1:43:10); Mereeis Ramierez, 2nd Place, (1:45:44) and Cathy Peonila, 3rd Place (1:49:04).

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo extends his felicitations to the winners and the other participants for their excellence in promoting sports, wellness and healthy lifestyle.