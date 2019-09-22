Killings down but fear lingers on Negros Island

While killings on Negros Island have gone down, fear remains among many residents that the attacks will continue and they will become the next targets of assassins, San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza said.

In a video message sent to a peace forum in Manila last week, Alminaza said the continued Redtagging of civilians had struck fear even among government workers, citing the impact of a purported hit list, which included the city health officer of Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental province.

“These past months, my priests in the Diocese of San Carlos have buried most of the 59 bodies of victims of extrajudicial killings in five cities and two towns on Negros Island,” the prelate said.