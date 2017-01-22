Kilusang Pagbabago launched in NegOr

After Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco launched Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) – Negros Oriental at NORSU-Bais in October 2016, its appointed leaders in different cities and municipalities in the province then made its quick efforts to introduce KP to its respective residents. This resulted to KP latest launching in Amlan on January 14, 2017, 3 pm at Amlan Town Plaza.

The said launching was participated by around 200 Amlanganons composed mainly of different representatives from the town’s 8 barangays. These participants were mainly gathered through the efforts of its 3 main KP Coordinators of KP-Amlan Chapter, namely Charlie Garces, Pacholo Requilino and Yves Val Miraflor. These leaders were the same top diehard Duterte supporters who combed all the barangays in Amlan to campaign for Duterte. As KP-Amlan Coordinators, they revisited the same barangays, but at this time – to explain to the people about KP and Federalism, at the same time inviting them to attend the Launching.

The second speaker was Atty. Joel Obar, the founder of Hugpong Federal Movement of the Philippines. He talked about Federalism with much emphasis on our Philippine history – starting with the times before Lapu-Lapu and Ferdinand Magellan, that Philippines was composed of different tribes which appeared to be in Federal form of government.

The launching was concluded by a Mass KP Oathtaking officiated by the KP Provincial Coordinator, Bimbong Megio.