LAW ABOVE CLANS

EDITORIAL

In our country’s southern region of Mindanao where the age-old supremacy of tribes and clans marred by centuries of tribal wars, the civilian government has finally, in a classic court ruling, proved to the world that civilian justice prevails over the supremacy of tribes and clans particularly in Maguindanao, Mindanao which is much influenced by Muslim tribal culture.

It was an epic court battle influenced by politics, money, culture clash, and violence that led the case of the infamous Maguindanao massacre by the Ampatuan clans, to a dramatic close after ten years in the judicial arena.

Verdict would have been more swift if it were the tribal courts that handled the case. But in the present civilization where the Rule of Law reigns supreme and justice is blind, all sides had to be weighed by the lady Judge Solis-Reyes, whom we doff our hats as having weathered pressures from all sides, proving that ladies are stronger then men particualry on this aspect.

And of the 100 detained suspects, plus 80 still at large, at least 23 hard core planners and executors were proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt and are ordered jailed for life, or 40 years or for the rest of their lives without benefit of parole—meaning in mercy in sight.

Yes, it was judicial vindication of the 57 victims families plus possibly millions to total remunerations, even if nothing is worth comparing to dear lives that were lost in that massacre.

For those acquitted, they are free without prejudice. For those jailed, there is still the appeal-stage up to the Supreme Court . In our view, if there is no judicial change of heart, the verdict of lady judge Reyes should be upheld up to the final tribunal.

For the first time, the promulgation of judgement was supervised by the Supreme Court administrator. Thus, by that gesture, the highest tribunal was bent on upholding the decision rendered in the lower court. This is also our hopeful forecast.

Beamed on worldwide television and LIVE, the case involved the killing of 57 helpless civilians, among whom were 32 journalists who were on board to cover an election story but were waylaid along the way, massacred and buried in a shallow pit in the hinterlands of Maguindanao, including the vehicles where the bodies were dumped.

DIVINE JUSTICE

But Divine Justice would not allow such things to go unpunished. So will similar cases of extrajudicial killings here in our communities. Even if it took ten long years, or one decade, at the right time and place, Divine Justice has finally caught up with the perpetrators including the masterminds as the Ampatuans. For the unrepentant guilty parties have already their reserved slots in the ghanna, by the Maker and the Only Taker of life.

BACKGROUND

“After almost 10 years of trial, the Maguindanao massacre case verdict has been laid down and the Quezon City Regional Trial Court has found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., a former Maguindanao town mayor, his siblings and several others guilty for the murder of 57 people.

“Aside from Ampatuan Jr., also found guilty are his brothers former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor Datu Zaldy “Puti” U. Ampatuan and Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr.

“The court also found guilty Datu Anwar Sajid “Datu Ulo” Ampatuan and Datu Anwar “Datu Ipi” Ampatuan Jr. guilty and 22 others who were all meted life imprisonment or 40 years at least without parole.

“The celebrated case involves more than 100 detained suspects led by members of the Ampatuan family and many police officers and government militiamen. It had dragged on in a high-profile test of the Southeast Asian nation’s notoriously clogged and vulnerable judicial system. About 80 suspects remain at large.

“Jail guards stand next to a crowd of accused waiting the promulgation at the trial venue inside a prison facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City. SCPIO via AP

“While the mass killing has largely unraveled as an it has also showcased the threats on Press Freedom in the Philippines.”

Thirty-two of those gunned down were local reporters and media workers in the worst single attack on journalists in the world. How legitimate were they as reporters is their own business.

The bottom line is that their mass murders led to the conclusion that CRIME DOES NOT PAY. And that, in the end ,DIVINE JUSTICE will reign supreme.