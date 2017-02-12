Law prohibits patients’ detention

PIA-NegOr Info Center Manager Jenny Tilos invited resource persons for Kapihan sa PIA forum on patient’s rights. They were DOH-NIR OIC Chief for Local Health Support Division Dr. Socrates Villamor; CHR Negros Oriental Special Investigator Dr. Jesus Cañete; NOPH Hospital Administrator Inocencio Obligar Jr.; and Holy Child Hospital Administrator Sr. Gina Yabo. The forum was held on February 8 at Bethel Guest House, Dumaguete City.

DOH-NIR OIC/Chief for Local Health Support Division, Dr. Socrates Villamor (left), explained the salient provisions of R.A. 9439 that prohibit the detention of patients from hospitals or medical clinics on grounds of non-payment of hospital bills during the forum

on patient’s rights. Dr. Villamor clarified that patients in private rooms are not covered by the law. Also in the photo are CHR NegOr Special Investigator Jesus Cañete (center) and

NOPH Administrator Inocencio Obligar (right).

Negros Oriental Special Investigator Dr. Jesus Cañete has called for public awareness on R.A. 9439 which prohibits the detention of patients from hospitals on grounds of non-payment of hospital bills but at the same time reminds the public to be responsible in settling their accounts with the hospital. NOPH Administrator Inocencio Obligar Jr. and Holy Child Hospital Administrator Sr. Gina Yabo (right) discussed hospital policies in relation to R.A. 9439.