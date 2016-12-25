Lawmakers & Enforcers plot for 2017

Participants to the DILG-mandated Executive Legislative Agenda have adopted the LUPAD vision for Dumaguete City after the presentation of Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo ( See photo) during the recently concluded Comprehensive Development Plan Formulation Workshop 2017-2019 in San Fernando, Cebu.

ELA allows city officials and sectoral representatives to jointly and meticulously identify the current problems confronting the city and propose practical solutions.

Remollo reiterates that LUPAD is not a political party but rather a movement that ensures inclusive and sustainable growth and development for Dumaguete City.

LUPAD, which stands for Livable and cultured community; Urban revitalization inclusive of all barangays, Professionalism in government service and Good Governance; Abundance of food, clothing and adequate shelter for every family and Devotion God, Country and Community, has morphed into a government platform that is consistent with the priorities and objectives of the incumbent administration.

By adopting the LUPAD vision, ELA participants composed of the department heads, members of the City Council, sectoral and civil society representatives and other stakeholders have committed the entire local government machinery both in the executive and legislative departments to reconcile their priorities and provide institutional support to the programs, projects and activities of the administration.

Remollo enumerated the various initiatives of his barely 6-month old administration: negotiated with some firms that can provide the equipment and technology to turn our garbage into fuel or energy to finally resolved the decades- old problem of waste management; launched an aggressive campaign to lure investors and tourists in the city; increased the budget for CCTVs to P 70 million to install 350 cameras in strategic locations to further improve the peace and order situation of the locality; increased the number of beneficiaries to financial assistance for PWDs, senior citizens and indigents and negotiating funds to relocate the city hall to either Junob or Cadawinonan that will trigger economic growth in the outlying barangays while relieving the downtown area of traffic congestion in pursuit of the master plan.

Finally, the 1, 500 officials and employees of the city hall are undergoing a series of evaluation and seminars on values formation, gender sensitivity, financial management and personnel audit to professionalize those in government service.