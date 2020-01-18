Lawyers slam murder of 74-yr old attorney

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Negros Oriental chapter headed by Atty Nilo Ruperto has condemned against the dastardly violent and treacherous murder committed against a member of the Integrated Bar here. The victim was the second in years.

Atty Ray Moncada, a senior member of the national association of lawyers IBP, was treacherously gunned down past 8am Friday January 3 in front of the gate of his home along EJ Blanco extension. The gunman in tandem posed as one of his clients.

Firing at random over the closed steel gate using the opening in a smaller gate, the gunman was able to hit Moncada in the abdomen causing his hospitalization where he was under recovery, at the Silliman Medical Center.

Moncada answered the buzzer at the gate Friday morning. Some members of his family were inside their house.

After ten days in a critical condition, the senior legal counselor succumbed to what doctors at the SUMC described as “ multiple organ failure and complications due to multiple gunshot wounds.”

His critical condition worsened for days until the tenth day January 13 when he expired at the SUMC. His remains were interred yesterday at the Dumaguete Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife EVA Malayang, and children namely: Gylrae M.Teves of Noreco2; Janray, engineer based in Canada; and

Jaeeryl of Silliman. Wife Eva is the sister of former Silliman President Dr Ben Malayang.

INDIGNATION

Atty. Ruperto and the entire the lawyers group in the province are calling for justice through the justice system which all lawyers adhere with due respect and reverence.

COLLEGES OF LAW

The IBP lawyers group are also being sympathized by the three colleges of law students and faculty from Silliman U, Foundation U and NegOr State University NORSU colleges of law.

Some members of the bar who reported the matter to the national IBP said the national group is sending their support in whatever ways, in the quest for justice for Atty Moncada.

LAND ISSUE?

In initial investigation showed that the issue could be conflict in some land transactions in which Moncada was counsel in one of the parties.

Parties disputed what appeared in social media as inaccurate and mis-leading thus, authorities have lent less credence, yet have taken the tip as helpful to the final solution.

Moncada was partner a law firm which is also helping in the investigation. But personalities preferred to stay in the background so that they can freely move around in their investigation.

SUSPECT ON CCTV

The fact that the triggerman and suspect were caught on CCTV tho partially was help enough to pursue hot leads. Even the motorcycle used also helped in the lead.

Atty Monocada was active in his Church at Silliman. In fact his wake was at the Udarbe chapel which are reserved for friends of Silliman University.

He was described as “a man of few words, but deep in his convictions. A man whose life was lived for God and others.”

IBP MOURNS

The IBP is mourning the death of a colleague in the profession, Atty. Ray Moncada. He died Monday Jan. 13, 2020, ten days after he was shot by riding in tandem assassins on the morning of Friday, January 3, 2020 inside his residence in Daro.

Inspite of the alleged death threat recovered from the crime scene, the police is looking at other leads lest it be misled by the threat-note. The police will shortly file a complaint for murder against perpetrators of the crime, whose identities will be divulged at the moment of case-filing with the Prosecutors office.

Anakbayan Youth of Dumaguete and the Samahan SU Silliman University issued the following statement condemning the murder of Atty Moncada:

“This act of violence is a product of a long history of impunity which the current government refuses to address and in fact, encourages. This has now emboldened evildoers as it seems that they can get away with it.

We, the youth, as the hope of our nation, must speak and stand against the culture of violence and death being normalized by some quarters in this heartless administration. We will not rest. We will not fall silent.

We also express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Attorney Moncada.”