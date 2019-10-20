Lawyers–solons lead SP-NBI probe

Lawyers-packed city hall administration are seemingly full of options but are still making up their minds even until two weeks following the illegal and warrantless arrest of nine “basoreros” at the Candau-ay dumpsite.

When checked most of the councilors at the Sanggunian and city mayor’ and legal offices said “we are still waiting for the mayor” which is regarded by many as a poor indication of quick response to injustice done. And the people are waiting.

City Mayor Felipe Remollo was in Taipeh over the weekend as Philippine delegation head to the international baseball league competition there.

Two of his sons are veteran members of the old Little League Baseball Philippine team.

Earlier Mayor Remollo described the blitzkrieg style of arrest by NBI Manila agents of the nine basoreros as “brute force bullying and treating gentle people as pushovers.”

He was in the forefront in the quick release of the detained basoreros.

He also convinced the NBI that the City Government is now in the process of implemeneting the DENR-approved safe closure and rehabilitation plan of the Candau-ay dumpsite; the construction of a materials recovery facility and a smaller sanitary landfill for residuals.

The city councilors held a special session and after a caucus with the mayor raised the following possible legal options:

Cases to be filed at the Ombudsman, Sec. of Justice, regular courts, or Commission on Human rights or the internal affairs dept of the PNP or NBI; the office of Sen Bong Go and the Office of the President.

But they have not made up their minds as to what, when and where to file the cases.

Possible charges will also include those who gave the order and funding of the quick trip of seven NBI agents from Manila headed by one Atty Eric Nuqui, who heads the NBI Environmental Crime division.

Earlier, the NBI Agents filed charges against the nine basoreros who were booked at t he NBI local office but later released on the same night upon “orders from highers up in Manila” who ever they were.

The NBI organically is under the Secretary of Jusice Minardo Guevarra who claimed he was among the last the know about the quick NBI operation.

The city hall legal team is composed of:

City legal officer ATty Manuel Arbon; City administrator Atty Duram Dumalagan; Mayor Atty Felipe Remollo;

Sanggunian: ALL LAWYERS: Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova ; rules chair Karissa Maxino; Joe Kenneth Arbas; Michael Bandal, Ed Lentorio Jr; Bernice Elmaco and Rosell Erames.

The rest of the councilors are : Chaco Sagarbarria; Tenchu Perdices; Lelani Ramon; Nelson Patromonio Dioni Amores and SK Mae Tolentino.

With so many legal minds, they have yet to synchronize and make up their minds for a possible united concerted legal action.