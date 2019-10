President Duterte and Sen Christopher ‘Bong’ Go join officers of the League of Cities of the Philippines, led by Bacolod Mayor Evelio Lenoardia, Cebu Mayor Eduardo Labella, Pagadian City Mayor Sammy Co, General Santos Mayor Ronnel Rivera and Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo vice president for Visayas, during theri 69th National Executive Board Meeting at the DusitD2 Davao Hotel in Davao City on Sept. 27.