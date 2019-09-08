Learning to pray

AND JESUS SAID

“Pray like this: Our Father in heaven, may your name be honored. May your kingdom come soon. May your will be done here on earth, just as it is in heaven. Give us our food for today, and forgive us our sins, just as we have forgiven those who have sinned against us. And don’t let us yield to temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” Matthew 6:9-13

This is often called the Lord’s Prayer because Jesus gave it to the disciples. It can be a pattern for our prayers. We should praise God, pray for our prayers. We should praise God, pray for his work in the world, pray for our daily needs, and pray for help in our daily struggles.