Let the Bible Speak (February 05, 2017)

New Testament Bible Baptist Church lo cated in Pulantubig Near Magsaysay Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. We also have a Wednesday night service AT 6:30. After the year of 2016, we need faith to overcome and keep right with God. Faith is like hearing about a place called Manila but believing there is a place by the reports you have been told about it. It is like a child believes his father who has never lied to him. Titus 1:2 “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” Faith is accepting the fact you are a sinner. Romans 3:19 “…that all the world may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God” Why are we guilty? Because in Romans 3:23 “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” Psalms 51:4 “Against thee, thee only, have I sinned, and done this evil in thy sight..” Vs. 5 “Behold, I was shapen in iniquity: and in sin did my mother conceive me” When Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, then every person born on earth is a sinner before God. Jesus Christ was an exception II Corinthians 5:21 “For he hath made him to be sin for us (Jesus Christ dying on the cross) who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him” Matthew 9:12-13 “..They that be whole need not a physician (doctor), but they that are sick” Vs. 13 “…I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance” Acts 17:30 “…now commandeth all men Every where to repent” Repentance is turning from your sin to the Savior. I Thessalonians 1:9 “…how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God” People need to realize their need before they will go to God. The world has stolen the heart of many in the world today. Drink, drugs and gambling will take a man’s heart and fill it with bad things. The problem is that man will crave these things and become addicted to where he or she will love any interest whatsoever in God. A person must consider what is the greatest benefit in this world. A life of peace is what most people want but many will not turn lose their sin to enjoy a peace with God. A life that is forgiven of sin is worth more than money can buy. Will you repent today?

Sponsor