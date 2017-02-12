Let the Bible Speak (February 12, 2017)

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Magsaysay Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate would like to inviteyou to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. We also have a Wednesday Night service. Faith is important in this world we live in today. Many become disillusion or find it hard to believe anyone or any system. Many will believe in nature, stars, and believe that God is in everything. Many believe as taught much today in themselves. Yet, a person must place their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. The object of your faith is important. People today do not realize they place their faith in the electrical system but they cannot see it. People every day place their faith in car, buses and even airplanes. We even place our faith in each other. People can have weak faith and mistrust the things they read. Newspapers print every day and many people will believe the papers but fail in their belief of the Bible. People put their faith in teachers and professors at Schools and there are times when these people will mislead the student God wants man to place his faith in the Word of God. In the book of Romans 4:20 “He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief: but was strong in faith, giving glory to God” When a person believes in the Lord Jesus, it is God’s Holy Spirit drawing them and showing them they are sinners and need a Savior. Jonah says in Chapter 2 that “Salvation is of the Lord”. John 1 Vs. 12 ‘But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God…. Vs. 13 which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God” II Corinthians 5:17 “Therefor, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature (creation in the heart) old things are passed away; behold, all things become new” II Peter 1:4 “… ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escape the corruption that is in the world through lust” Have you ask Jesus Christ to forgive you and come into your heart and be your Savior? Today is the day and God is willing to accept you. Repent and trust Jesus Christ fully from your heart and you will experience a changed life. Come and visit our Church this Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m.

