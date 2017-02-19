Let the Bible Speak (February 19, 2017)

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. We also have a Wednesday Night service at 6:30. Feel free to ring 09059593638 for information. I am sure that many people would like to do more or better than they did in 2016. Many of us have had our failures and problems but this is the reality of life. Life can be different. Progress can be made. Changes can be made for good. One Scripture that has been a challenge to me is in Ecclesiastes 7:14 “In the day of prosperity be joyful, but in the day of adversity consider: God also hath set the one over against the other, to the end that man should find nothing after him.” God uses our troubles and problems to test us whether we will love Him or not. God used trouble, sickness and sorrow to test job and today we have slogan or saying ‘having the patience of Job’. Job will stand through the ages as a man that trusted God by his loss and sickness. We see the end of Job’s experience of suffering in Job 42:10 “And the Lord turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends also the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before” IN the New Testament in the book of James 5:11 “Behold, we count them happy which endure” Ye have heard of the patience of Job and have seen the end of the Lord: that the Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy” God uses sorrow and heartaches to many lost people to cause them to turn to Christ. There have been men who got in trouble and went to Prison but became a born again believer after their tragic experience. I know of a family that were atheist but the wife had cancer and she was some way Miraculously healed. Then the family started believing in God. Today they are listening to the Gospel. There have been people converted on their death bed. Death bed repentance is a reality by the thief on the cross that died with Jesus Christ. He said, “Lord remember me, when thou Comest into thy kingdom” Jesus said, “Today shalt thou be with me in Paradise” We have a story in John 9 of a blind man being healed. He was healed before he knew who healed him. John 9:25 “He answered and said, Whether he be a sinner or not(meaning who healed him) I know not: one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind but now I see” Vs. 36-38 speaks of this man’s salvation…

Sponsor