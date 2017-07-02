Let the Bible Speak (July 02, 2017)

New Testament Bible Baptist Church lo cated in Pulantubig Near Magsaysay El ementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For Information ring 09059593638. Today many people are thinking of safety in the home, shops and malls. Proverbs 21:31 “Safety is of the Lord” Psalms 34:7 “The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them” I am confident that God has our days numbered and when our time comes to pass from this life to the next one, then it will happen. People sometimes ignore the Bible until there is a sickness or a big problem in their lives. Matthew 5:45 “… for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust” Yet, we that are Born Again Bible believing Christians have a promise of going to a better place. A great familiar verse in John 14:3 “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself: that where I am, there ye may be also” We have access to prayer and asking God day by day to keep us from harm. Another wonderful verse in Psalms 91:15 “He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble: I will deliver him, and Honour him” So the believer has a wonderful tool in their possession and life and that is Prayer. The Prayer that God hears of a person outside of Jesus Christ is in Luke 18:13 “God be merciful to me a sinner” This is a prayer of repentance. This will give a person assurance of Heaven. The greatest safety in our lives today is to know that our sins are forgiven and heaven is our home. Matt. 10:28 “… fear him which is able to destroy both Soul and body in hell” Are you ready to go to Heaven? Do you fear God?

