Let the Bible Speak

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. We also have a Wednesday Night service. Do you know that a person can know that they are going to heaven when they die? If a person will take time, and read I John near the book of Revelations, then there can be real Assurance in their heart. If a person doesn’t know they are going to heaven, then it is because they Fail to read the Word of God. If your Church doesn’t teach you can know you are going to heaven and bases it on the Word of God, then that Pastor is not teaching you the real Truth. Verses 6-10 Of the 1st Chapter of I John has the “if we”. Vs. 6 speaks of fellowship and do not walk in the truth then we walk in darkness, we lie and do not the truth”. Then in Vs. 7 “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the Light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son Cleanseth us from all sin” Jesus is the Light of the world as stated in John 8:12 “… I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” When A person turns from his or her sins and trust the Lord Jesus as their personal Savior, then there is Light because they have Jesus Christ in their heart. Note in I John 1:7 “…the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth from all sin” Only the blood of Jesus will cleanse your sins. Then we see in Vs. 8 Of I John 1, “If we say (note it states we speak from our mouth) that we have no sin, (look what Happens …) we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us” A person must confess and say in their Heart they are sinner before God. God cannot and will never save a person if they do not admit They are sinners. Then that comes to I John 1:9 “If we confess our sins (Now this is where a person Will admit and say in his or her heart they are sinful), he is faithful and just to forgive us and to Cleanse us from all unrighteousness” You must be willing to see that God is faithful. He will Never turn you away when you go to Him for forgiveness. Then you notice He is just to forgive us. This is because Jesus Christ died and God is right and holy to forgive you because of His death. Will you admit you are a sinner and humble yourself before God to have forgiveness and know in Your heart, you are going to heaven. Sad but true, many will reject! As you read this I John, think.

