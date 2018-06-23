Let the Bible Speak (April 22, 2018)

DUMAGUETE CITY – We are living in a day when people want their ears tickled and hear only Good stories of moral values. Many today do not want the Bible preached straight and share about the blood on the cross. II Timothy 4:4 “And they shall turn away their ears From the truth, and shall be turned unto fables (not real stories)” The question today is ‘why do we teach and preach the Bible?’ In order to understand why man preaches and Teaches, God ordained or chose this way to give the message to mankind. Then we need To realize sin is our problem. Many people will have a guilty conscience because of their sinning but then God has again chosen the Bible to be preached to convict man of his sin. King David said in the Psalms 119:11 “Thy word have I hid in my heart, that I might not Sin against thee” The Word of God reveals the sin of mankind. According to James 1:22-25, the Bible is like a mirror – Vs. 23 “For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, He is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass” Man has to allow God’s Word In their heart to be a doer. Ephesians 2:1 “And you hath he quickened, who were dead in Trespasses and sins” A dead man will never be a doer. Philippians 2:13 “For it is God Which worketh in you both to will, and to do of his good pleasure” Salvation is of the Lord According to Jonah 2:9. Only as man will read and hear the preaching of God’s Word will He or she be convicted of their sins and turn to the Lord Jesus as their personal Savior. Keep in mind that in I John 1:9 “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us Our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Pastors and Teachers must preach The Word for man to understand his sin and that Jesus died for those sins. Trust Him today!

(New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For Information Ring 09059593638.)