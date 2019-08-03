LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – August 04, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Also, we have a Wednesday Night Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. The greatest person who ever lived was Jesus Christ. Yet, people ignore Him. Many make Him a little god. Many make Him only a prophet which He was but the Bible teaches that He was greater than a prophet. Jesus Christ was God and Human as He was born of the Holy Spirit. Matthew 1 and Luke 3 give an ancestral genealogy. The Gospel of Matthew traces Jesus Christ back to the seed of Abraham. The Gospel of Luke traces Jesus Christ back to the seed of Adam the first man created. As human (100 per cent), He was in John 4:6 “Now Jacob’s well was there, Jesus therefore being wearied with his journey, sat thus on the well..” Matthew 8:24-25 “,,, the ship was covered with the waves: but He was asleep.” Vs. 25 “And his disciples came to him, and awoke him, saying Lord, sae us: we perish” John 19:28 “…that the scripture might be fulfilled, saith, I thirst” As the God man (100 per cent) John 1:1 “In the beginning was the Word… and the Word was God” Vs. 14 “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us..” Luke 11:16-17 “And others, tempting him, sought of him a sign from heaven” Vs. 17 “But he, knowing their thoughts..” Question: How would He of known of their thoughts if He wasn’t God. The Greatest proof is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. John 2:19 “Destroy this temple and in three days I will raise it up” Vs. 21 “But he spake of the temple of his body” You get saved by believing in the death, burial and resurrection. Romans 10:9 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be Saved” Today, repent of your sins and ask Jesus Christ to be your personal Savior. He cares for you! He loved you enough to die on a cross for you.