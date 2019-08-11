LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – August 11, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Also, we have a Wednesday Night Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Last week we spoke Jesus Christ being the Son of God. It proves it by His name Emmanuel Matthew 1. Jesus Christ was born of the Holy Spirit and that is recorded in Luke 1. It is also proven by His resurrection. He announced in John 2 and then died on a Cross and 3 days arose from the grave as He said. Now we go to Doctrine or teaching of Holy Spirit. Many false teachings today say that the Holy Spirit force or an ‘influence’. In Genesis 1:2 “And the earth was without form and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters” In Vs. 26 “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness..” Holy Spirit was the author of our Bible as stated in II Peter 1:21 “For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” Also, the Holy Spirit was part of the birth of Christ as stated in Luke 1:35 “…The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God” The Holy Spirit has been a part of Creation, part of the Bible being written, and a part of the Virgin Birth of Jesus Christ. IN Matthew 3:16- 17 “And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a Dove, and lighting upon him.” Vs. 17 And Lo a voice from heaven saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased” So we see Jesus Christ in the water, the Spirit descending like a Dove and a voice coming from heaven “this is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased” The Spirit of God works in man’s heart to show that person they are sinner and need a Savior to forgive and save. Would you allow Jesus Christ to come into your heart today? He will save you.