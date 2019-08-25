LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – August 25, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Also, we have a Wednesday Night Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Is the Church important in your life? I believe the Bible teaches that Jesus Christ is head of the Church. Ephesians 5:23 “For the husband is the head of the wife, even …………as Christ is the head of the church” Jesus said in the Gospel of Matthew in chapter 16:18 “… I will build my church..” Ephesians 2:20 “And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself……….being the chief corner stone” Study in Revelations in chapter 2 and 3 of the 7 Churches of Asia Minor. 2:1-7 speaks of the Church at Ephesus. Chapter 2:8-11 speaks of the Church at Smyrna. Chapter 2:12-17 speaks of the Church at Pergamos. Then we see the Church at Thyatira in Chapter 2:18 – 29. IN Chapter 3, you find verses 1-6, you see the Church of Sardis. Then from Vs. 7 – 13 you see the Church at Philadelphia. The last Church John the beloved writer speaks of is the Church at Laodicea in verse 14 – 22. Read the book of Acts and see the first Church at Jerusalem Chapters 1-10. Then you read about the Church at Antioch which was started through persecution and martyrdom of Stephen. Acts 11:19-30 tells the story with Barnabas and Saul preaching and teaching these people to bring this church into existence. If you want to read about the beautiful espistle of the Book of Philippians, then read Acts 16. The Churches are visible local body of believers. Paul says in Ephesians 5:23-33 that Christ died (Vs. 25 “..Christ also loved the church and gave himself for it” Jesus Christ died for the whole world. I Peter 2:10 “Which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God…” Note the last part of that verse before Salvation (“..had not obtained mercy) and after Salvation (“..now have obtained mercy” Come as a sinner and ask Him to forgive you and come into your heart!