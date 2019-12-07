LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – December 09, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elemen tary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For information ring 09059593638. What a blessing to have another season to rejoice in the Lord Jesus Christ birth, the greatest person who ever lived on Earth! Between Malachi and Matthew there are 400 years of silence. That means no prophetic message and no word from Heaven. Then all of sudden the Angels will break the silence. The Angel of the Lord comes to Joseph in a dream in Matthew 1:20 “…Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost” Then Joseph in Matthew 1:24-25 “…did as the angel of the Lord had bidden him, and took unto him his wife: And knew her not till she had brought forth her firstborn son: and he called his name JESUS” Wise Men men will come from the east in the days of Herod the King of Judaea to Jerusalem searching for the baby Jesus (King of the Jews). God allowed a star to lead them in Matthew 2:10 “When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding Great joy” THEN we see again silence being broken with Gabriel in Luke 1:26 “And in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God, unto a city of Galilee, named Nazareth” vs. 27 of the same chapter “To a virgin espoused (Engaged) to man name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary” Luke 1:34 “Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man? This is why Jesus came sinless to this earth. Vs. 35 “…The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall over shadow thee; therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God” JESUS CHRIST came to be our Saviour and deliverer of our sins. Every person must realize they are sinners and take Jesus’ Cross to forgive their sins. Ask him today to be Saviour! He will come into your life and take you to Heaven when you die.