LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – December 30, 2018

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elemen tary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For Information Ring 09059593638. Christmas is a time of rejoicing in the birth of Christ. No one can prove The 25th December is the birth of Christ. Christ’s birth is one of the important doctrines of The Bible. Such as Creation, Death and Resurrection are very important in the Bible. If One is taken away, then all will fall. These doctrines such as Creation, Birth, Death and Resurrection are doctrines that will be foundational and must be believed to be saved and Go to heaven. I am sure many know very little of Creation or these doctrines when they Accept Jesus Christ as Savior, but these doctrines hold the Bible together. Romans 10:9 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead thou shalt be saved” Paul said in I Corinthians 15:2 “By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believe in vain” Paul said in I Corinthians 15:3 “For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received how Christ died for our sins according to our sins; Vs. 4 “AND that he as buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures” This gospel could not have ever been preached without the Birth of Christ. His birth was announced by the angels. It disturbed kings such as Herod. It brought Wise Men thru many dangerous places such as mountains, deserts, rivers and even robbers and yet, they were blessed with a star to follow to worship this Christ child. Why did the religious People of Jerusalem not come down to Bethlehem to worship Him? Think of the things given to the Christ Child such as gold, frankincense and myrrh! These could be for expenses! John 3