LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – November 03, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elemen tary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Ring 09059593638. Bible Students today know Solomon was the wisest man in the Old Testament. Many of the Proverbs he wrote and the book of Ecclesiastes and the Song of Solomon. In Ecclesiastes 2:1 “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” Vs. 2 “A time to be born, and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is Planted” Vs. 6 “A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away” Vs. 7 “A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak” vs. 13 “And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the gift of God” There is a lot of wisdom in all these verses. Then we come to Proverbs 30:12 “There is a generation that are pure in their own eyes, and yet is not washed from their filthiness” King David, Solomon’s father said in Psalms 58:3 “The wicked are estranged from the womb; they go astray as soon as they be born, speaking lies” God is our creator and every person will go back to God and give an account of their sins. It is told over and over through out the Bible that man can be just before God. Most people realized they are sinners and need something to forgive their sins. Many fear dying and know they will have to give an account of their sins. People have fear and yet afraid to look into the Bible to find an answer. The Gospels are full of instructions on how to get to heaven. The Gospel of John and the epistle of I John gives clear scriptures on how you can be saved. Amazing, despite how many people are not sure, you can be sure and know you are going to heaven when you die. Check it out! It is your opportunity!