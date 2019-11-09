LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – November 10, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elemen tary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For information ring 09059593638. Today I would like to speak to you on the home. Home can be like heaven or like imperno. Home that has order will be a blessing and give security to the wife and to the children. I am sure many who read this article will have good memories of childhood. People talk about being poor. That means no cell phone, no computer, no many things that we take for granted today. I am sure people visited and talk to each other more then than Now. Think of what we have gained by these electronic things and yet what we have lost. I remember when we only had the radio but how entertaining that was. I remember when families would visit each other and share their burdens and cares. We talk about the good old days and yet, people would have a hard time going back to those times. Today there is communication problem. Even though there is facebook, many people would rather go on Facebook than sit down and have a sensible conversation. If there is settled balanced home then the Father needs to lead it. That doesn’t mean the wife should not work. Ephesians 5:23 “For the husband is the head of the wife, even as, Christ is the head of the Church..” Vs. 25 in that same chapter 5 says, “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it” I am saying that the man should love, protect and lead the home. Genesis 18:19 “For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the Lord to do justice and judgment” if people are honest, then having a good godly home, need help. God instituted or started the home in Genesis 2-3. Proverbs 3:13 “Happy is the man that findeth wisdom wisdom comes from God. Our way to heaven comes from the Bible that man is a sinner and needs salvation. The only salvation is through the Lord Jesus Christ.