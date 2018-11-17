Let the Bible Speak (November 18, 2018)

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For Information Ring 09059593638. Every Class of people use the slang word ‘Hell’. They have never looked Into the Bible and seen what hell is really like. Bible Teachers say, ‘Jesus spoke more on Hell than He did not heaven’. I believe one of the greatest definition of hell is being separated from God. God is holy, pure, clean, full of light, kind and loving and to think that A person will be shut off from all this for eternity, it is hard to imagine. Matthew 10:28 “And fear not tem which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him Which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell” Matthew 25:46 “And these shall go Away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal” Do you realize a Person that has never turned to the Lord Jesus and had their sins forgiven would be Miserable in heaven? There will be a great separation one day between the those who Have turned from their sins and those who refused to turn and live as they wanted too. Jesus took our place on the Cross and paid for our sins. If we do not turn to the Lord Jesus, then we will have to pay for them. Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death..” Hell be when God cast a person into hell and forever with never a chance to get out. I Have great compassion for these people but people reject God and the despise His Word And Spirit. Hebrews 10:29 “…shall he be thought worthy, who hath trodden under foot The Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, An unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace” Man must be careful Because God will not always strive with mankind! Come to Christ today before its too late.