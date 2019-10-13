LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – October 13, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig near Mag Say Say Elemen tary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For Information COME and enjoy 15th Church Anniversary on the 13th October. We have special Speaker from Tacloban, Leyte. Ring 09059593638. Time seems to fly! I am sure most people are busy and we miss so many little things. Life seems to be complex or difficult to understand. Today, it is good to pull back and enjoy the small things of life. Sickness or a death comes to the home, and people will consider what is really important in their lives. Matthew 6:21 “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” The Bible teaches things different than the world the world teaches ‘get ahead what ever you have to do’. Humility is taught through out Bible. James 4:10 “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall life you up” Proverbs 18:12 “Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility” Matthew 18:4-5 “Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven” Vs. 5 “And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me” Jesus Christ was born in a lowly birth and did not exalt Himself. Philippians 2:5 “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus” vs. 7 “But made himself of no reputation (meaning – ‘a high opinion that people hold about somebody or something’) and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: Vs. 8 “And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” If a person goes to heaven, then they must humble themselves as stated in Luke 8:9-14. A person must confess that they are sinners and need a Savior. A person must repent of their sins and ask the Lord Jesus to forgive them and come into their life. Check your Bible at John 3:16 and believe!