LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – September 08, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church located in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elemen tary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Also, we have a Wednesday Night Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Come to our Church to hear a missionary to Laos. The 15th of September, we have a man that has been in Laos for the past 8 years. He took his wife and 3 small children. He has built several Churches. We have been writing about faith. We are living in a day when everybody needs faith to overcome all the neg-Atives things going on in the world today. Take time and read Hebrews 11. We call it the Faith chapter of the New Testament. Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is the substance of things Hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” To be a born again Christian according to the Bible, it takes faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Then in the Christian life, we live by faith And not by sight II Corinthians 5:7 “For we walk by faith, not by sight” Many today have Faith in their Church, Baptism and even many would have faith in their good deeds. Yet, Jesus Christ is the one that died on the Cross for our sins. Jesus Christ according to Luke 19:10 “For the Son of man came to seek and save that which was lost” Jesus Christ being Born of a virgin came to die on that cross and be resurrected on the third day. Many People assume that just believing in your head is enough to go heaven. Ephesians 2:10 “For we are his workmanship created in Christ Jesus unto good works..” We are not our Own workmanship. Philippians 2:13 “for it is God which worketh in you..” We did not Receive faith by our own ability but through faith in the Word of God. Faith’s object must Be the Lord Jesus Christ. Romans 10:17 “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God” Romans 5:1 “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God Through our Lord Jesus Christ” Romans 3:28 “Therefore we conclude that a man is Justified by faith without the deeds of the law” How is your faith? Who do you have faith in order to go to heaven? Don’t be misled but read your Bible. Read I John!