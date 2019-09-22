LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – September 22, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church lo cated in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For Information Ring 09059593638. Do we believe the world will continue as it is today? Even if it continues And survives from all the corruption, we all will soon run out of time of living. Psalms 90:10 “The days of our years are three score years and ten (70 years old) and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away” James 4:14 “…for what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away” Most people think that the world will go through the changes and continue as it is. Sad but true, many are saying the same things as they said as in II Peter 3:4 “And saying, whereis they promise of his coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were form the beginning of creation Mark 13:33 “Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is” Matthew 24:42 “watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come” God has a set time to return to this earth. No one knows the day or time as stated in Matthew 25:13 “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man Cometh” Jesus Christ had a certain year in history to come into this world as a baby born of a Virgin. Galatians 4:4 “But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law” Vs. 5 “To redeem them that were under the law..” Jesus Christ will come to earth the 2nd time as He did the first time. This time, He will come in the clouds and call born again believers up. Are you ready?