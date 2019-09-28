LET THE BIBLE SPEAK – September 29, 2019

New Testament Bible Baptist Church lo cated in Pulantubig Near Mag Say Say Elementary School in the Captain T. Amores Estate. We would like to Invite you to our Services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. For Information about our 15th Anniversary – 13th October. Please Ring 09059593638. We have a Special Speaker from Tacloban in Leyte, Missionary David and Jill Coltrane. They will be also sharing their experience during the strongest typhoon, Yolanda. We will be serving lunch after the morning service. We welcome everyone. The question many people ask today is, ‘will man live again after this life.. Job said in Chapter 14:14 “If a man die, shall he live again?..” He will answer that in Job19:25 “For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon The earth: Vs. 26 “And though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh Shall I see God” Vs. 27 “Whom I shall see for myself and mine eyes shall behold..” Paul speaks of the resurrection everywhere he preached. I Corinthians 15:19 “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable” John 5:28-29 “..all that Are in the graves shall her his voice, And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation” Read Luke 16 and you will see the two places mankind will go to after death. Vs. 22 “And It came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom;The rich man also died, and was buried; Vs. 23 “And in hell he lift up his eyes in torments and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.” Man should fear where the consequences of his or her life will be. What shall it profit a Man, if he should gain the whole world and lose his soul”