Letter from RAFFY (Alunan)

This is addressed to the passengers from Flight 5J 241 (Hong Kong-Cebu); Flight DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete) last Jan. 21, 2020; PR 2542 (Dumaguete-Manila) on January 25, 2020: Please proceed immediately to either the San Lazaro hospital, or RITM or your nearest hospital.

Two of your co-passengers, a male and female, from Wuhan were confined at San Lazaro. The male was reported to have died while the female is alive. You may be carriers of the coronavirus and may be infecting others.

Please exercise responsibility and perform your civic duty by voluntarily presenting yourself to health authorities right away. Maraming salamat!

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll oin China rose on Tuesday by a new daily record to more than 420.

Here are the latest developments:

* The death toll in China rose to 425 as of the end of Monday, up by a record 64 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

* The total number of infections in China rose by 3,235 on Tuesday to 20,438, and there are at least 151 cases in 23 other countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Britain.