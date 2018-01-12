Level 2 Drug Personality in Dumaguete arrested

DUMAGUETE CITY – A level 2 drug personality in Dumaguete was arrested today after a search warrant yielded positive results in his rented house in Banilad, Bacong late this morning.

Provincial Intelligence Branch-Special Operations Group (PIB/SOG) team leader SPO4 Momoy Germudo identified the suspect as Howard Estoconing Cabano, 52 years old, married, considered as a high value target along with his brother Roswell, whose residence was also search late last year but was able to post bail.

According to Germudo, Cabano is able to dispose 200 to 300 grams of shabu per week until the order for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Administration (PDEA) came to assume full responsibility of the anti-drug operation. He said Cabano has transferred residence from one place to another aside from their residence in Judyville and Pulantubig.

Upon resumption, Cabano was given priority following reports he is getting bigger.

Recovered during the search are three big bultos of shabu weighing more or less 15 grams, five smaller bultos, 21 smaller sachets, disposal lighters, one digital weighing scale, one improvised burner, improvised tooter, one rolled tinfoil, among others.

Cabano was the second drug personality arrested by PIB-SOG following the resumption of the anti-drug operation.