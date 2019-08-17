LGU anti-insurgency task force

Gov. Roel Degamo has directed all local government units (LGUs) particularly those affected by the insurgency to create local anti-insurgency task forces to counter communists issues.

The governor made the call shortly after the creation of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) to the seven LGUs where most of the recent killings were executed by suspected Communist New People’s Army Terrorist Groups (CNTGs). The task force identified the cities and municipalities affected by CNTG, including the cities of Canlaon and Guihulngan and municipalities of Sta. Catalina, Zamboanguita, Siaton, Valencia, and Ayungon (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

NOTF ELCAC creates clusters

By Roi Lomotan

Heads of line agencies comprising the Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Commu-nist Armed Conflict (NOTF ELCAC) convened on Aug. 7 and created the 12 clusters that will implement strategies to resolve issues that contribute to the insurgency problem in the province.

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and Vice Gov. Dr. Mark Macias spearheaded the seminar-workshop on creating the 12 clusters of NOTF ELCAC held at the Visionaire’s Lounge, Provincial Convention Hotel. The top five issues linked to insurgency are Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARB) issues, non-issuance of tenurial instrument by concerned agency, lack of coordination of different agencies particularly on issuance of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens cards, inadequate information campaign efforts, and inclusion and exclusion on the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), poor access roads, and poor infrastructure support facilities.

Fast foods and heart disease

By Jennifer C. Tilos

A medical practitioner has linked the continued consistent escalation of heart diseases to fast foods.

Dr. Susan Micaela Denura of Silliman University Medical Center (SUMC) noted that cardiovascular disease still remains the top mortality and morbidity cause in Dumaguete City. SUMC doctors disclosed that cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the number one killer, both locally and globally, and this is due to the presence of fast-food joints. Some public health officials and nutritionists in the province highlighted that fast food is infamous for being unhealthy, largely due to the high amounts of fat, salt, and calories contained in the processed foods.

Nutri program in NegOr

By Leandria Pagunsan

The Provincial Nutrition Committee (PNC) through its action officer Dr. Liland Ziola Estacion has generated support from the Department of Education (DepEd) on the “Gulayan at Palaisdaan sa Paaralan” (GPP) project to enhance and broaden the province’s implementation of nutrition programs.

In a recent meeting of PNC members, Estacion invited health personnel from the different public school districts to give updates on the implementation of their GPP program as the program is now incorporated in the school curriculum. Some schools have yet to implement the Palaisdaan Program, but the Gulayan project is already in place in almost all schools as mandated by DepEd.