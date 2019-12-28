Limang dekadang karanasan: Sobra na!

Philippine Army par-ticipated in the indignation rally initiated by Bacolod City Government in coordination with DILG, Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office (NOCPPO) and Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) with the theme “Limang Dekadang Karahasan Pambibiktima, at Panggugulo….TAMA NA, ITIGIL NA, TAPUSIN NA!.” together with different LGU Officials, Peoples Organization of Bacolod City and other local folks from all walks of life staged another indignation rally to show their extreme resentment against the CPP-NPA Terrorist today, December 26, 2019 at around 7:00 o’clock in the morning held at Fountain of Justice, Old Bacolod City Hall, Bacolod City.

While carrying tarpaulins, the protesters, led by alias Glen and love2x, both former members of CPP-NPA-NDF, shared their darkest and traumatic experiences while in the leftist organizations of the NPA armed group. They also exposed, the modus of NPAs in recruiting the minors to become a child warriors and how they’d destroyed the family.

They also said that for more than five (5) decades the CPP NPA continued their terroristic activities in abusing the people’s rights, extortions, instilling fear and killing of innocent civilians in the communities. It can be recalled that the Bacolod Sangguniang Panlungsod declared the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) as persona non-grata in Bacolod City last December 07, 2019.

The resolution authored by Councilor Al Victor Espino said there is a need to reframe and refocus the government policy for achieving inclusive and sustainable peace by recognizing that insurgencies, internal disturbances and tensions, and other armed conflicts and threats are not only military and security concerns, but are symptomatic of broader social, economic and historical problems, such as poverty, historical injustice, social inequality, and lack of inclusivity, among others.

Colonel Inocencio I Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade Commander lauded the effort of the people of Negros Occidental particularly the Bacolod City government in condemning the Communists NPA Terrorists. “Wala rason para mag selebrar ang Communist Party of the Philippines sang ila nga anibersaryo tungod ang bilog nga pumuluyo sang Negros nakahibalo na sang kamatuoran kag indi lipod sa ila ang kahalitan kag perwisyo nga nahatag sang NPA sa sulod sang lima ka dekada.” Col Pasaporte added.

Also present during the activity to show their support were DILG Bacolod City representative Ms Theresa Malungayon, CIS Bacolod led by Mr Joseph Nazareno, Bacolod Interfaith Church led by Pastor Steve Solidum, Bacolod BPATs Organizations, PNP, AFP, Media and other stakeholders.