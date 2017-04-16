Little League PH to expand

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo underscored that the city’s hosting of the Little League PH will open doors for more young people to participate in baseball and softball sports.

“I particularly welcomed the hosting because this will lead the doors for more participation of our young kids. Give it two years, three years with the support of the government and the private sector we will be on the top bracket,” Remollo said. Remollo believes that baseball and softball games are more appropriate sports for Filipinos because it doesn’t rely on the height but on the speed of the players.