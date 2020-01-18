LOSING TAAL VOLCANO

ONE VOICE

SO MANY MOVIE SCENES, weddings and marriage proposals have been made with the scenic Taal Volcano as a picturesque background.

On a clear day, one can almost see forever. The best view is along the ridges of Tagaytay City- the magnificent volcano surrounded by a lake inside a volcano softly pummeled by the waves of Lake Taal.

A volcano within a volcano.A Nature’s Masterpiece.

When traffic was not yet this horrible, Tagaytay was less than an hour’s drive away from Manila. The climate approximates Baguio to a lesser degree- but amenities sprouted like wild mushrooms that made staying over the weekend in Tagaytay- viewing Taal Volcano an exhilarating experience.

Last Sunday became a rude awakening for all lovers of nature and romance.

After 43 years since it last erupted in a major way in 1997, Taal Volcano became angry once again- spewing out a kilometer column of ash – followed by earthquake tremors hitting many towns touching Lake Taal.

Nearly 50,000 people have been evacuated and the unwanted ashes reached parts of Metro Manila- some post-December “snow” that was a total “Kill Joy” after the Christmas holidays.

Tagaytay City- once a lovers’ delight- was swiftly deserted like a town stricken with a plague. Disappointed tourists trickled back to Manila and airplane flights were canceled.

By Monday, lava fountains were in formation -cascading the slopes of the lofty volcano. Back in 1997, many of us drove all the way to Tagaytay to photograph ( no smartphones yet) this fantastic geological phenomenon (when it was declared “out of danger” zone) along with hundreds of tourists.

Taal Volcano is one of the 24 active volcanoes in the country; the second most active after Mayon Volcano in Bicol. There have been 33 recorded eruptions of the magnificent volcano in its geographical history.

None, however, matches the one in 1754, when it erupted seamlessly for 6 months and buried Batangas in tons of ashes, rain and rocks. Some 6,000 people were recorded dead.

But in recent memory, none will ever equal the Great Mount Pinatubo explosion on June 15, 1991 (Cory Aquino’s time) – dubbed as the second-largest volcanic eruption in that century- eclipsing the Mt Helena and the Mt Krakatoa (East of Java) eruptions which were made into films.

Some 800 people died and 100,000 families were rendered homeless here. Mount Pinatubo unloaded 30 tons of sulphuric acid into the air- the volcanic materials circling the earth in two weeks- and brought misery to many in Zambales, Pampanga and Tarlac which the mountain traversed.

One expert said the intensity of the Mt Pinatubo explosion had the energy of one detonated atomic bomb- the ones that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II.

It was one volcanic eruption that was triggered by another earthly phenomenon which was a 7.8 magnitude earthquake – a few months earlier- northeast of the volcano- that devastated Baguio City, among others.

It was unique in the sense that the volcanic eruptions are generally known to be eccentric- showing no pattern or uniform frequency – a wild behavior – one completely different from the next.

The New York Times reported that according to the US Geological Survey, there are 20 volcanoes simultaneously exploding across the globe- without rhyme and reason as to why- at any given time. They are all unrelated and are not harbingers of bad times like a superstitious event.

According to the Institute, volcanic eruptions are a way of Mother Earth to “cool down: from the internal excess heat generated by both decaying “radioactive elements and the earth’s violent birth some 4.5 billion years ago.”

The Philippines just happens to be within the line of the Pacific Ring of Fire- that makes phenomena like these a natural occurrence than those outside it.

Bad as it may seem, the Mt Pinatubo episode reportedly contributed to the lowering of the earth’s climate for a few successive years. The warming of the earth, we recall, is what scientists point out as the main culprit in the ever-worsening climate change in the world today.

The Philippine’s sacrifice, therefore, in a sense- was for the benefit of the entire world.

Meantime, protective face masks have disappeared from the shelves of boticas and stores of late in Manila. There is still a small danger that the current Alert 4 could shift top to Alert 5- which means a major, major Taal Volcano explosion.

History notes recorded that the massive 1754 Taal Volcano eruption was so damaging that it significantly altered the geography of the nearby Batangas and the lake’s physical formation properties.

We just hope to God that no such devastation occurs again.

Otherwise, the hopeless romantics among us – can do nothing but sigh “ Oh, Taal, what a wonder you have been.” That spoken already in the past tense.

It would be a tragedy far more vicious than the loss of lives and property.

For man can never re-create the old Taal, we know- and the poetry and music that went with it- even in the face of man’s newfound technological sophistication. Oh, Taal.