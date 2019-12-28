Love, Peace-filled 2020

GUEST EDITORIAL

To the People of God in the Diocese of Dumaguete:

Happy New Year to you All!

Illumined by the light of Christ’s birth, may this new year 2020 fill us with Hope, Love and Joy. Hope – that in our communities, unity, not division; love of country, not love of self; understanding, not violence, shall reign.

May we be filled with Love – that you and I may always be moved to compassion for our brothers and sisters who find themselves victims of calamities, of wars – local, regional, national; and of political and spiritual differences. May we have Joy – that all of us will always be bearers of God’s good tidings.

That, even in the face of challenges and adversities, we may never cease or lose faith in Him who was born for us – Emmanuel.

THIS CHRISTMAS too, the Lord’s birth in our midst shows us how deep God’s love is for us., Powerful as He is, He has humbled himself as a defenseless child in a manger.

Rich as he is, he made himself comfortable in the presence of poor shepherds and animals in a stable. This is because he wants to share in our joys and in our sorrows.

In our feasts and funerals , and known more intimately in our daily struggles, in life. He shall be for us our light, during moments of darkness , our stronghold during moments of temptation, our way in our many paths we shall walk in life.

He is Emmanuel God with us. Let us rejoice then and be glad. Let me simply wish you now, all the best of Jesus, for He is the only Reason for the Season, for a Peace- filled year 2020.

For, indeed, God is with us! This is your brother, Bishop Julito Cortes, wishing you a hope-, love-, joy-filled 2020. Thank you. May God bless us all! (By Bishop Julito Cortes –

Diocese of Dumaguete)