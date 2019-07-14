LOVING OTHERS

AND JESUS SAID

“Do you think you deserve credit merely for loving those who love you? Even the sinners do that! And if you do good only to those who do good to you, is that so wonderful? Even sinners do that! And if you lend money only to those who can repay you, what good is that? Even sinners will lend to their own kind for a full return.” Luke 6:32-34

Love means action. One way to put love to work is to take the initiative in meeting specific need. This easy to do that with people whom we trust; but love means doing this even to those who dislike us or hurt us. The money we give others should be a gift, not a high-interest loan that will put a burden on them. Give as though you are giving to God.