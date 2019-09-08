Luke 14:25-33

TODAY’S GOSPEL

Great crowds were traveling with Jesus, and he turned and addressed them, ”If any one comes to me without hating his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple. Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple. Which of you wishing to construct a tower does not first sit down and calculate the cost to see if there is enough for its completion? Otherwise, after lay settle once and for all the irrevocable truth that it was God Himself who planned your life before the foundation of the world. It was not your parents that ultimately planned your existence, but your loving Heavenly Father.

Every one of your days was written in His special book before one of them came to be! What attention to detail! What indescribable love! You were wanted by the Creator of the heavens and the earth and He has a plan to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a hope and a bright future (Jeremiah 29:11).