Mabinay caves eyed for tourism boom

The Department of Environment and Resources (DENR) in Negros Island Region (NIR) is expected to initiate an assessment and monitoring of 30 explored out of 400 caves in the municipality of Mabinay . DENR will start within the week to determine which cave has tourism values and which caves are dead or active, and sponsored by Negros Island Region.

The DENR assessment was to be capped with a cave congress and a cave presentation last Friday, January 27, participated in by tourism officers in cities and municipalities, cave enthusiasts and other stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The assessment and inventory was more of an informative undertaking as it brace itself for the development of more tourist spots in the municipality.

The DENR confirmed that of almost 400 caves in Mabinay, only 30 of them have been explored, six have been developed, namely, the Bulwang cave, Panligawan cave, Pandalihanc cave, Crystal cave, Odlomon cave, and Cagado cave.

An access road leading to another cave is also being developed.

The cave assessment coincides with the celebration of the 57th annual fiesta of Mabinay in honor of their patron saint, Sr. Sto. Niño with the Langub Festival as one of the major highlights, which is held every 24th of January.

This year, eight clustered barangays will compete in the street dancing competition with four barangays comprising each contingent with P40,000 subsidy extended to all the contingents.

The Langub festival will showcase dances that will promote the caves in Mabinay different from the other festivals in the province of the majestic water falls of Mabinay, the Bugsok falls which is situated in Barangay Banban, 13 kilometers from the poblacion.