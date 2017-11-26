Macias scrutinizes quarry operations

NEGROS ORIENTAL – Now he is moving—”-without altering the status quo !” Acting Gov. Mark Macias has decided to inspect all holders of quarry operations permits to see if they have complied with all the requirements and if they observed all interventions to prevent possible abuse of the environment.

There have been reports that there are quarry operations that failed or partially complied with the regulations particularly imposed by the Environment and Natural Resources Office or ENRO.

Macias warns that he won’t tolerate any infraction of the law amid complaints of massive quarry operations threatening both the safety and health of the environment and especially the citizens.

He stressed that he won’t sign any permits unless full and comprehensive evaluation of the supporting documents and compliance to regulations shall be met by the operators.

