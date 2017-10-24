Marawi evacuees cleared versus terror ties

DUMAGUETE CITY – Philippine Councilors League Negros Oriental Chapter President and Board Member Miguel Dungog claims that 99.9% of the Marawi evacuees, Christians and Muslim alike, have been vetted by the National Bureau of Investigation and found to be free from any ties with terror and rebel groups.

“The NBI has reported that the evacuees have no derogatory records,” Dungog said in a radio interview.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo and Governor Roel Degamo accepted the evacuees from Marawi City who tried to escape from the battle between government forces and terrorist Maute group.

The evacuees chose Dumaguete City to be their place of refuge considering its proximity from Mindanao and the presence of their relatives who have already resided and do business in the city and the province for many years.

Nevertheless, all evacuees who arrived in the ports have been profiled and monitored closely by the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army. Those who came in the city settled mostly in Barangays Bajumpandan, Taclobo and Poblacion 8.

The Department of Education also enrolled dozens of children who came from Marawi City in the public schools. Dungog lauded both Mayor Remollo and Governor Degamo for accepting the evacuees on humanitarian grounds.

It is expected that as soon as hostilities cease in Marawi City many of the evacuees will return home to resume their normal lives.

