MARINA grounds all Bais tour boats

Amid an outcry from dolphin watching boat operators and their sympathizers, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) will strictly impose the ban on vessels without the necessary permits to ferry tourists to famous destinations. Like what it did to all of Bais’ dolphin and whale watching boats.

City Legal Officer Lloyd Jeson Elmaco clarifies that the halt in dolphin and whale watching activities in Bais City are caused by the failure of boat operators to secure the permits from MARINA.

Elmaco claims that per report of Philippine Coast Guard Dumaguete Station Commander LTJG Donna Liza Duran- Ramacho the prohibition applies throughout Negros Oriental and not only in Bais City.

Despondent boat operators and the LGU of Bais deplore the loss revenues especially that summer season is here with hundreds of tourists expected to make the trip but will now be forced to cancel their adventures and tours because of the ban.

Under the law, boat operators are required to secure Certificate of Public Convenience, Certificate of Vessel Registry, Certificate of Ownership, Coastwise, bay and river license, certificate of compliance, passenger and cargo certificate and manning certificate.

The city government is now assisting boat operators in the compliance of the requirements so they could register their vessels with MARINA. However, the agency will only conduct the mobile registration for the convenience of the board operators if majority of them have already complied with the requirements.

