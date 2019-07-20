Martial arts mentor linked to jail drugs

Anti-drug law enforcers opine that the drug operation links with some “pangkats” inside the city jail in Bajumpandan is not yet totally neutralized. It is still going on according to anti-drug trade enforcers .

A martial arts instructor was arrested by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Wednesday night’s buy bust operation in his residence in Purok Camia, sitio Canday-ong, Calindagan, Dumaguete City.

The suspect is said to have links with illegal drug circulation linked with the city jail operations in Bajumpandan.

Recovered from the possession of the suspect Eduardo Balagon, Sr., 57 years old, married, were 13 elongated plastic sachets and one medium size sachet believed to contain shabu, marked money and other illegal drugs paraphernalia.

CDEU chief Police Captain Van Joel Tingson revealed that his unit were conducting surveillance operations when the suspect’s name surfaced last year for being one of the links of sources inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Bajumpandan.

According to Tingson, the link was disclosed during tactical interrogation in previous arrests made in connection with the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the city.

Tingson further disclosed one of the “pangkats” inside the city jail is directing the illegal drugs operation in the city with sources coming from Bacong. City anti-drug operatives is leveling up the conduct of casing and surveillance operation especially in the identification of personalities.

Recovered from Balagon were more or less 10 grams of shabu with an estimated dangerous drugs board value of P70,000. In an interview, Balagon, said he switched to selling shabu because his income from teaching martial arts is not enough. It was during the time when he needed money for his daily maintenance that somebody offered to him the easy job.

Balagon refused to disclose his group of martial arts instructors of which he is the chief instructor because they are not aware of what he is into. He also told the police he is not a user.