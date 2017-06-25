“Martial Law in Mindanao”

In the Philippines, the President is expressly given the power to place the Philippines or any part thereof under Martial Law. There has never been an attempt made to define martial law. Courts have tried defining it, but there seems to be much confusion as to what is really meant by martial law. This may be due to the fluid and resilient concept of martial law because it must be responsive to public necessities which cannot be foreseen in advance. Necessity creates martial law and so it limits its duration.

Under the Philippine Constitution Art. VII, Section 18, x x x,” in case of invasion or rebellion and when public safety requires it, the President, for a period not exceeding sixty days, can place the Philippines or any part thereof under martial law.”

Clearly, there is rebellion in Mindanao, with the Abu Sayaff and the Maute group attacking and burning buildings in Marawi City. As response, the President has declared Martial Law for the whole of Mindanao, which includes Sulu and Tawi- Tawi, so that the government can suppress the lawless violence.

However, the most important power of the President is being the Commander in Chief of all Armed Forces of the Philippines and whenever it becomes necessary, he may call out such armed forces to prevent or suppress landless violence, invasion, or rebellion.

Once Martial law is decreed, the President will be exercising his war powers but should be careful to avoid deadly conflict. According to Machiavelli, in his Book, The Prince, “a good ruler should be feared rather than loved. And that the ends justify the means.”

Once and for all, let there be peace in Mindanao.