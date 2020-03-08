Matthew 17:1-9

Jesus took Peter, James, and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain by them selves. And he was transfigured before them; his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light. And behold, Moses and Elijah appeared to them, conversing with him. Then Peter said to Jesus in reply, “Lord, it is good that we are here. If you wish, I will make three tents here, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” While he was still speaking, behold, a bright cloud cast a shadow over them, then from the cloud came a voice that said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.” When the disciples heard this, they fell prostrate and were very much afraid. But Jesus came and and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Go away; the things you did were unauthorized.’ “ Matthew 7:21-23

Jesus exposed those people who sounded religious but had no personal relationship with him. On judgment day only our relationship with Christ – our acceptance of him as Savior and our obedience to him – will matter. Many people think that if they are good people and say religious things, they will be rewarded with eternal life. In reality, faith in Christ is what will count at the judgment.