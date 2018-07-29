Mayor, dads, bizmen to China sister-ties

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo along with three councilors and some businessmen left for China, Friday, to pursue talks to enhance ties between Dumaguete City and Jingzhou City.

The Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu formally extended its invitation for Mayor Remollo and his party to develop possible cooperation in the filed of economic and trade, tourism, sports and culture, agriculture and education so the cities could work together to actively promote their mutual interests in those fields.

Mayor Remollo’s party include Councilors Manuel Arbon, Lilani Ramon and Joe Kenneth Arbas, businessmen , Elsie Lee, Ed Du and assistant John Jalandoni. As with the previous travels of Mayor Remollo, no fund from the city government was utilized for this overseas trip.

Every year, thousands of Chinese tourists come to Dumaguete City, they travel mostly as a family unit, there are also Chinese students enrolled in the local universities plus a large Filipino-Chinese community.

On the other hand, thousands of Filipinos work, study or visit China taking advantage of the fine relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Chinese Consulate noted that Jingzhou City appreciated Mayor Remollo’s tremendous work and positive contributions in promoting the friendship exchanges between the two cities.

Mayor Remollo and his party will meet Jingzhou City Mayor Cui Yonghui to further develop and strengthen the cooperation.

The group is also expected to meet with the top officials of Tourism Commission in Beijing for another set of meetings and tour of the historical sites in the country’s capital.