Mayor Remollo hits lackadaisical governance

City Mayor Felipe Remollo has criticized and vowed to fix the present kind of lackadaisical governance not only in the city government but in most government LGUs in the province and country.

Thus, Remollo announced that the Dumaguete City government is leading the way, in pursuing efforts to professionalize government service in the city by conducting a personnel audit to see if there is clear efficiency and that the right people are assigned in a specific job.

Mayor Felipe Remollo says there is a need and is also part of the cleansing process of his administration to make sure these employees are the right person to do the job.

Hundreds of job orders are political appointees, using government money of taxpayers to pay back political supporters which is not fair for the poor taxpayers.

Remollo has been criticized for not hiring enough of his political supporters as pay back.

AT the same time, he also denied purging the ranks of city hall employees who are politically aligned with the other political groups, but merely validating so when there are more employees holding the same position, the rest have to go and putting more employees in offices that are needing.

Remollo further said that aside from professionalizing the Dumaguete LGU, this can also be part of promoting employees who deserve to be promoted especially who have been in city hall for more than 10 to 15 years in the service.

Councilor Lani Ramon, who chairs the committee on personnel of the city council disclosed the personnel audit will determine the skilled and unskilled workers in city hall so they can be placed in the right position.

It is also aimed at making employees aware of their respective duties and responsibilities in line with the call of the mayor for good local governance.

She said she will not hesitate to fire all useless personnel handling double functions, and those 15-30s who have no clear cut outputs, in fairness to the taxpayers money.

Councilor Ramon has emphasized the need to maximize and use the expertise of skilled workers presently working at city hall and to replaced those who are not fit in the position, if only to professionalize the service.

Human Resource Officer Ruperto C. Tenorio explained the personnel audit is in relation to the implementation of the Strategic Performance Management System (SPMS) of the city government.

During the audit, sentiments of employees will be known, their educational backgrounds, everything about the concerned employees.

Organizations have this data to help management with their strategies in preparation to the organizational development of the city . From there, city managers will know the trainings needed to upgrade their skills, among others.