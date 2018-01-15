Mayor Remollo to hold another edition of Children’s Games

DUMAGUETE CITY – Impressed with the turnout and pure excitement of the children from different barangays, Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo will allocate funds for the conduct of another edition of Children’s Games but targeting a bigger number of participants from the city’s 30 barangays.

Mayor Remollo commended the local organizers and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for their efforts to bring two days pure joy and entertainment to the city’s kids.