Mayor and traffic czars

Councilor Alan Gel Cordova with his councilors like Kagawads Michael Bandal, Lani Ramon, Keneth Arbas and Manny Arbon deliberate with Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo the proposed traffic scheme that is predicted to reduce traffic congestion by 50%, which is a product of a careful study by Gilbert Ablong and Danilo Atillo of the Traffic Management Office. To establish its feasibility and effectiveness, Mayor Remollo will order a 2 to 3 week experiment to implement the new scheme that if proven effective will be in place permanently through an ordinance.

