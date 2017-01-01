Mechanizing better than manu2

There is a need to mechanize our farms so that there will be more productive outputs, more income for lesser work if machines take over routine manual jobs.

The Department of Agriculture in Region 7 last week turned over 6 hand tractors to organized vegetable growers and producers associations in Negros Oriental through their respective local government units.

The recipient-LGUs are Valencia, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan and Pamplona.

The hand tractors are part and parcel of the agriculture department’s assistance to the provincial government this year which included the distribution of carabaos, Brahman cows, goats, sheeps and ducks.

Provincial agriculturist Nestro Villaflores said these hand tractors were requested by the farmers themselves in compliance to Sec. Manny Piñols directive to provincial, city and municipal agriculturists all over the country to let the farmers decide as to what implements and support they need not for the government to spoon feed them with programs they don’t need.

The hand tractors worth P1.19 million were turned over by DA-7 regional technical Dir. Joel Elumba and received by Gov. Roel Degamo witnessed by DA-Region 18 interim regulatory division chief Andrew Vendiola, provincial veterinarian Jaime Villaluz as well as the recipients farmers. This is being funded by the High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) of the government, which is one of the mandates of the department of agriculture.

In his response, Degamo said the provincial leadership is seriously working hard to make sure food is available in every table and has strengthened coordination with the national government to achieve food sufficiency.

He rallied behind every employee in the provincial government to set aside politics so dreams and aspirations of every Negrense can be realized in the near future assuring them that he will be transparent in all undertakings of the provincial government.

According to Degamo’s assessment, the provincial agriculture office is performing very well, it has managed to neutralize, stabilize the effects of El Niño, with a substantial yield in terms of corn production while experiencing a surplus in vegetable raising.