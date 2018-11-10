Mechanizing farmers and fishermen

Sen. Bam Aquino was invited by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to join the turnover of around P40 million worth of machinery, equipment and vehicles to farmers, fishermen and women’s organizations for the improvement of their livelihood.

As vice chairman of the Committee on Finance in the Senate, Sen Aquino included in the 2018 National Budget (General Appropriations Act) P40 million to support livelihood projects for farmers and fisher folks in Casiguran.

Sen. Bam witnessed the turnover of machinery and equipment to their respective organizations in Thursday’s mass awarding together with Mayor Ricardo Bitong, DA Regional Executive Director Roy Abaya, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Regional Director Lilian Garcia and other local officials.